Young man with brain fracture becomes human calculator!

By Brian Adam
0
6
Neela Kantha Bhanu Prakash suffered a brain injury at the age of five but has now become a human calculator. Photo: CNN
Neela Kantha Bhanu Prakash suffered a brain injury at the age of five but has now become a human calculator. Photo: CNN

Indian Hyderabad: After suffering a brain fracture in a horrific accident as a child, young Indians solve long math problems in the blink of an eye and for this reason they have been called the fastest human calculator.

If you ask Neela Kantha Bhanu Prakash to multiply 869,463,853 by 73, what will be the answer?

Just 26 seconds later, he answered 63,470,861,269.

This shows that Prakash solves long arithmetic questions in a jiffy and he has been named the world’s fastest human calculator in India. Bhanu Prakash said that the way they solve these problems is called ‘structural practice’. In it, a complex question is broken down into several parts and it is solved, but in the process, the answer to each question is kept in mind and the final answer is obtained by combining all of them. He also won a gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad in London this year.

In 2005, Bhanu was just five years old when she was hit by a truck, including her beloved’s motorcycle, and her skull was crushed. After several surgeries and 85 stitches, doctors said that his brain might be severely affected. After staying in bed for a year, Bhanu Prakash started playing chess and started solving math problems. During this time, his skills were honed by constant practice. At the age of seven, he competed in a mental maths competition and was successful.

Now Bhanu Prakash is a young man with extraordinary abilities and amazes everyone with his abilities.

