Your AirPods no longer charge the same as before? A little detail…

Time is serious and we can see that around us with products, accessories and I have personally noticed it with AirPods. I acquired the first generation ones in 2017 and I keep them to this day. However, in addition to the battery life being reduced, I have had an error that I did not expect. The charging case is worn out and despite the fact that it retains a charge for 24 hours, the following happens to me. By having the AirPods inside the case, when they are charging, They make the listener stop charging by giving preference to headphones. Today I share a little trick that will be of use to you if you notice that the case of your AirPods no longer conserves the 24-hour battery.

How did I notice the problem with the AirPods case?

As I no longer have an iPhone for daily use, I had to pay attention to the percentage that the Mac marked and that’s when I realized that the case was no longer charging when I had the AirPods inside it. I thought it was my personal mistake but I realized that the case may have a fault.

Both the AirPods and the case are subject to battery loss due to use. In my case, I did spend some periods of time (2-3 days) without the case having a battery. Still, I was trying to give it a good load time to make up for that time. Those days are over, now I have to use another charging method so that both the case and the AirPods have enough battery when I need them. It should be mentioned that this tip is more dedicated to the case than to the AirPods themselves. The drawback, I reiterate, is that the case no longer charges when the AirPods are inside.

If you don’t want to pay (at the moment) for replacement or repair of the case

Let’s say you have 100% on the AirPods and the case. You can use them in your daily life until you notice that the case already has 20%. Here comes the tip.