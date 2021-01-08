Your Android phone will automatically record your conversations with strangers

- Advertisement -

Record your phone calls it is perfectly legal as long as you are one of the interlocutors. Say that we have different applications to record our conversations. But Google will soon make things easier for us than ever.

And is that, record calls on Android It has been one of Google’s goals for a while. The Mountain View-based giant has been adding and removing support for it, but it appears to have made a decision.

More than anything because, as the guys from XDA Developers report, very soon the Google Phone app will have a new function that will automatically record your conversations.

Google will only log calls from unknown numbers

enlarge photo Google calls Google

For what they could view through application source code, Google will ask us for permission to record the conversations we have with phone numbers that do not appear in our contact list.

In addition, and making it clearer that this new function of the app Google Phone It is real, we see it in the dialog box that will appear when we update the device and that says the following:

“You or the other person on your call may be somewhere that requires everyone to consent to being recorded. Everyone will be notified in advance that the call is being recorded. It is up to you to follow the laws on recording conversations. Recordings are stored only on your phone. “

You can choose whether or not you want conversations with unknown numbers to be recorded, but the truth is that this functionality seems very interesting. Mainly because, when a contact that appears in your agenda calls you, it is assumed that you know that person.

On the other hand, when they call you from an unknown number, things change. It may already be a commercial who will record the call after hiring a service, or it may even be a call for fraudulent purposes. For this reason, this Google Phone update will allow us to have a recorded record of our conversations with strangers.

Best of all, as indicated by the big G, these recordings will only be available on our phone, so we should not worry about that aspect. Of course, the app will notify both parties that this function has been activated so that they know that the call will be registered.

Anyway, In each call we make or receive, we can choose if we want it to be recorded or not. The functionality will not only be in charge of recording our incoming calls, but also to warn that if we are in any territory where it is required to notify both parties of the recording, the app will take care of it.

Undoubtedly, a very interesting new function that could come to the Google Phone app over the next few weeks so that recording your conversations on Android is easier than ever.

