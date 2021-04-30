Your Chromecast with Google TV is already HDR10 + certified, what does that mean?

HDR technology is more present in our lives than we imagine. Virtually any screen that we look at every day has some kind of version of this technology that serves to produce much more realistic images where it is possible to perceive every little nuance, without completely light areas and others practically dark and plastered.

It is the key to HDR, high dynamic range images obtained from overlapping multiple shots with different light intensities, which result in that midpoint that practically coincides with what our eye perceives. Now, although the Chromecast that Google launched last year already came with this active function, it has not been until now that it has managed to obtain the relevant certification for this HDR10 +.

Specific content to take advantage of it

In reality, HDR10 + is not so much an update as a certification that verifies that its high dynamic range imaging technology meets the requirements that are demanded from the certifying entity, which is none other than “HDR + Technologies LLC “. The same thing happens, for example, with Dolby Vision or sound, as well as the famous LucasFilm THX that many movie theaters boast.

HDR10 + comparison. LG

Now, to enjoy the quality that HDR10 + now offers in the new Chromecasts, streaming platforms and other movie sales or rental apps they will have to upload their specifically treated content to take advantage of it. Right now there are few who already have productions with this quality, as is the case of Prime Video (from Amazon) with “El Gran Tour” or “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

From Google they have shown their happiness to achieve this recognition, of which they are “pleased” to join the family of devices with HDR 10+ certification: “Google is pleased to join the growing number of companies adopting HDR10 + and they work with HDR + Technologies LLC. We envision HDR10 + to be a key enabler for Chromecast with Google TV and other platforms in the future, and we look forward to helping our various industry partners achieve a great HDR experience. ”

If you have one of these new Chromecasts, you can test the image quality of HDR 10+ by going to Play Movies, the app for the sale and rental of movies from Mountain View that has a good part of its catalog already published with compatibility for this technology. Thus, you can start warming up for when Netflix, Disney +, HBO, etc. decide to take the step.