Your devices are not on your home network? So you can fix it

Over the years our home network has become a true catalog of devices that need an internet connection to function: mobiles, tablets, computers, video game consoles, HDMI dongles for watching TV, printers, light bulbs, floor cleaners, televisions, smart speakers, etc. The list is endless and while some use their Wi-Fi connection, others do it through cable.

Also, to meet those needs, many users have looked for a way to have better wireless coverage at home by installing a system parallel to that of the router itself. A good solution is mesh networks, or meshes, which are capable of covering an entire small, medium or large house with a single SSID to which we connect. The problem that this type of solution can cause us, such as repeaters, is that if we do not configure them correctly, many of the devices that we have connected will not be able to be found because they technically belong to different networks: a tablet that does not detect an Xbox Series X to play streaming, or a wired PC that there’s no way to cast content to a Chromecast because you can’t see it.

How do I configure Wi-Fi?

The key to fixing that little mess and that all connected devices can be seen is through Get the router to manage all the IP addresses that are distributed each time we connect a new device. And for this, nothing like correctly configuring the parameters of that mesh network, or of the repeater, that you have installed.

Configure your Wi-Fi network in bridge mode.

These devices, by default, configure their wireless networks in DHCP mode. This means that they are responsible for distributing the IP addresses without having the main router, so they actually create a small closed patch where only the devices connected to it are seen and detected. All those that are connected by cable or to the router’s Wi-Fi will not be visible and, therefore, will not be able to interact with each other.

So the only way to allow the devices on that wireless mesh network, or on the repeater, to communicate with all those managed by the router is by choosing the “Bridge” connection type, or bridge, which does not manage any IP addresses and leaves all the work to the main router. In this way, all the devices connected to these secondary networks, for management purposes, belong to the main network that we have in the router. Now, finally, the PC can see the Chromecast and the tablet the Xbox Series X.