Your iPhone 12 will be more expensive: remember to add these two accessories to the order

The iPhone 12 are already official and, therefore, today is the first day of the information that will begin to filter around the new Apple smartphones for 2021. It is the wheel of today, especially when on this occasion a large amount The information that has been leaked in recent months has hit the nail on the head of what was confirmed yesterday by those from Cupertino.

What’s in the box of the new iPhone 12. Apple Store

The fact is that on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 13, it was clear that the new iPhones will hit the market completely cut out, not in terms of hardware and new features, but in accessories since the Americans, by virtue of their commitment to the environment (ahem), have decided to eliminate both the charger and the wired headphones that they brought from the first iPhone 2007. And who is going to buy them?

What can we do?

The first thing to say is that Apple hardly helps, with this decision, users who come from previous generations of their smartphones, who will be able to use the old power adapter they bought with their previous iPhone: they will not have fast charging (except you bought an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max last year) and the Lightning cable will only be compatible with plugs of the USB-A standard (the one that almost all PCs have).

Fast charging power adapter for iPhone.

It has to be said that the cable attached by those from Cupertino is a Lightning-USB-C which greatly limits its use to PCs with this type of ports (essentially Mac) or chargers that you may have from other devices that use the same standard. If this is not your case, you will have to go to the checkout. And the only accessory that will work for this iPhone 12 cable is the one you have right above it. The one that we can define as standard from now on and that has a USB-C port. It has the advantage of having a 20W fast charge, which will be a novelty for your phone, despite the fact that they have all been compatible with this standard for years. Y acquiring it will cost you 30 euros, specifically 29, as you can see just above.

Wired headphones for iPhone with Lightning port.

Besides that charger, Earpods are always a good resource even in those cases in which the user has Airpods: they never fail, they do not need to be charged and they can get us out of a jam when we have no other way to have a conversation while we are walking down the street or we want to have our hands free to do whatever. In this case, the cost remains at 19 euros.

In total, remember to add to the shopping cart, starting next Friday, these two accessories, which add up to the not inconsiderable amount of 49 euros more on the price of the device which, depending on the model, already increases its cost compared to previous generations because of 5G. Apple, as always, ends up getting away with it.

>