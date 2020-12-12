Your Lotero: what it is, how it works and how to buy Christmas Lottery in your app

We have around the corner the Christmas draw, on Saturday next week, the traditional December 22, the National Lottery draw will be held for another year, in which we can win up to 400,000 euros for each tenth with the winning number. And of course, we will have to find a way to find out about our Christmas Lottery tickets has been the lucky one. And in that, new technologies can help us better than ever, and more so in this year 2020 after the global pandemic that we have suffered due to Covid-19, which makes buying the lottery online the safest way to do it.

There are many administrations that already have their own online shopping platforms, but among the best known and most used is “your lotero”. We can access it through its website or in a more comfortable way, downloading its app. There is official application of State Lotteries and Betting, but this one only allows you to buy personally so they don’t give us the option to create groups. While if you use the application your Lotero you can generate groups with which to share both expenses and prizes.

Tulotero, the best app to buy Lottery online

Tulotero is an application to buy Christmas Lottery, with it you will be able to choose the number you want. And not only that, since on the day of the draw you will receive notifications with the different numbers that are awarded. In the event that you have been the Christmas Fat, you will receive a push notification seconds after its announcement.

He distributed el Gordo last year

Yes, from your platform, in the past Christmas draw of the National Lottery, TuLotero, albeit virtually, uncorked the champagne with its users by distributing not only the Gordo, but also the second, third, fourth and two fifth prizes. Outside of this draw, there was also a Spanish EuroMillion user who, through this app, took away 130 million euros.

How does it work?

Once downloaded, if you are not a previously registered user, you will have to create a new account. After this procedure you can enter the application to make your purchases. The system is simple, we have a “Bag” which we recharge. For this we have several methods, we can do it through wire transfer or directly by entering the data of our credit card. And the money from the winning bets, depending on the amount, is automatically recharged in our bag, being able to do if we want transfers in reverse from the bag to our checking account. Payment through this platform is totally secure, as it is done through secure payment gateways.

In short, the app and its website are 100% safe, everything is processed through the network of State Lotteries and Betting that has more than 380 associated Administrations throughout Spain. Just with one touch you can access more than 60,000 different numbers. In case we want our tenth on paper, physically, we can request that it be sent to us by courier or with collection in an administration. This is very useful in the event that you are a maniac when it comes to always buying it in the same administration and you want a specific number, since you can meet both of your requirements.