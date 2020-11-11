Latest news

‘Your name is clearly unpronounceable’ – Irish speakers among the groups insulted by John Taylor

By Brian Adam
Baron Kilclooney, John Taylor, former Minister for Home Affairs in the Stormont government, has been criticized for calling The Indian Vice President Kamala Harris ‘The Indian’ ‘The Indian’

The Irish language community is among the groups already insulted by John Taylor, the member of the House of Lords in England who has been accused of racism over a statement he made about Kamala Harris.

Baron Kilclooney, John Taylor, a former Home Affairs Minister in the Stormont government, has been criticized for calling ‘The Indian’ Kamala Harris, the US elected vice president.

Writing in English to him on Twitter, the UUP lord asked the question: “What will happen if Biden moves forward and the Indian becomes President? Who would be Vice President then? ”

Taylor claimed he did not know Harris’ name when he wrote the tweet and that there was no racism involved.

Leaders of political parties in the north, Britain and the US have criticized the lord of life in Westminster.

There was an article on the New York Times and in other American newspapers about the situation.

Of course, John Taylor said the same thing last year about Leo Varadkar when he was Taoiseach.

Varadkar visited the counties of Down and Armagh without telling the local representative.

Taylor wrote ‘Typical Indian’ at the time.

But this was not the first time that the former MP for Harbor Lake, a former MLA and former MEP had insulted a person on racial grounds.

In 1988 Taylor insulted the well-known journalist and fluent Irish speaker Gearóid Ó Muilleoir who was vice-president of the Students’ Union at Queen’s University Belfast at the time.

When Ó Muilleoir sent a letter to Taylor regarding student grants, the MP told him that he was assumed to be Irish because it had a surname that could not be pronounced.

“Since it is very clear that your name cannot be pronounced, I have found, rightly or wrongly, that you are Irish and not British.

“I therefore urge you, and those you represent, to apply for any necessary grant to the Dublin government.”

Gearóid Ó Muilleoir himself said that he remembers receiving the letter well.

