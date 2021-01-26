Your Nest Hub will soon be able to show all your health and activity information

- Advertisement -

More and more users centralize all the information about their health and physical activity through wearables such as bracelets and smart watches, which collect all the data on how much or how little we make an effort to have an iron health. To all that, Google calls it “wellness” and it is quite sensitive data that we have to handle with care., lest they fall into the wrong hands.

Thus, the Mountain View people have thought that it would be a good idea to take all this information beyond the screen of our smartphone, or our smartwatch and, therefore, they have proceeded to recently update your virtual assistant to give the option to read all that we have done on the smart displays of the company’s (or Lenovo) Nest Hubs.

Ready for you to see wherever you want

The latest update of that Google assistant has arrived unexpectedly and without prior notice, bringing a function within the “Wellbeing” (wellness) section that gives the possibility of show all that data that we generate on any of the smart screens thatwhich we have active within our account with those of Mountain View. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just below, you just have to choose the place where they can be seen and leave those that are not deactivated.

New wellness menus in the Google Assistant. 9to5Google

It will only be on those screens where, in addition to all the relevant information about the time, traffic or routines that we have defined, the health and physical state data, as well as sleep and rest, will appear, in such a way that we can analyze them while we have breakfast or eat, to see if we have tried harder in the last trainings, or if on the contrary, we have slowed down alarmingly.

Remember that This update arrives, precisely, just a few days after Google has been able to do with Fitbit through a purchase (2,100 million dollars, 1,731 million euros) that has had to pass through the filter of some regulators of the most important markets in which it operates, such as the US Department of Justice or the European Union, who have looked closely at whether there is any kind of damage to competition.

In the update published by Mountain View it is explained that “allow your Assistant to proactively display your information on your devices viewing from your connected health and fitness devices and services, such as your exercise, nutrition, sleep, or wellness data. “We’ll have to be on the lookout if, right there, we soon have the entire Fitbit suite integrated.