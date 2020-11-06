‘Your phone’ already allows the Samsung Galaxy to run several Android apps at the same time in Windows 10

For a few months, Microsoft allows link a wide variety of models Samsung galaxy with your Windows 10 operating system to open Android applications on your computer screen. Well, now this integration is one more step.

Until now, users could only open a single mobile application on their PC screen, but it will change soon. From today Microsoft is testing through the program Windows Insider support for multiple running Android applications.

Windows Insiders can now open various Android apps in Windows 10

If you have a compatible Samsung Galaxy and you are Windows Insider you will receive in the next days an update of a new Windows 10 preview that activates this important novelty.

When Windows 10 is updated, through the application ‘Your phone’ the users of a Samsung Galaxy will be able to have several applications of their Android mobile open on the screen of your PC.

#WindowsInsiders cool new #YourPhone feature headed your way on select Samsung devices. Keep in mind it is rolling out gradually so it may take a few days to be enabled. https://t.co/hnFF2oadlR – Analy Otero Diaz (@AnalyMsft) November 6, 2020

This feature in development is compatible with most Samsung mobiles that the manufacturer has launched in 2020 and with the high-end of 2019.

Compatible Devices:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10 +

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A90s

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Via | MSPowerUser