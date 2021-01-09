“You’re already big”: Eugenio Derbez was criticized for mocking the suspension of Paty Navidad on Twitter

- Advertisement -

After Paty Navidad’s Twitter account was suspended for sharing misconceptions about COVID-19, different memes and taunts arose through social networks, but it was Eugenio Derbez’s reaction has attracted the most attention.

The Mexican comedian used his social platforms to express his opinion after the restrictions that the company applied against the actress of The most beautiful ugly and Mariana of the night.

Derbez, true to his comic style, made an ironic and humorous comment about the situation that Patricia Navidad is experiencing, who wrote on his Twitter account that their relatives had overcome the coronavirus by ingesting guava teas and aspirin.

Eugenio used his creativity with words to create a phrase about the famous suspension, which has generated great controversy since it happened yesterday afternoon.

“So much so that ‘The Grinch’ tried to end Christmas … and it was Twitter who ended it”, wrote on Twitter the protagonist of No refunds and The same moon.

Derbez was clear when remembering the intentions of the emblematic character, but that it was the company that finally ended the controversial opinions of the actress.

The comment of the patriarch of the Derbez family soon captured the attention of his followers, who until now have reacted differently and divided.

Despite the fact that the comeditor wanted to make fun of what happened to his colleague, Internet users did not forgive and did attack him on Twitter.

“Freedom of expression is over”, “Stop mam * ar Eugenio, you’re already grown up”, “She only told the truth … and as they say the truth does not kill but makes you uncomfortable” or “Do not enter this game of discredit, whoever it is there is freedom of expression”, were some of the comments Derbez received after his joke.

Patricia Navidad’s Twitter account was suspended yesterday afternoon, after having issued various comments about the existence of COVID-19 and conspiracy theories for several months.

Even in a previous meeting with the press, he assured that he was not afraid of the censorship of Twitter, because he would always find a way to continue expressing his controversial opinions, Mainly about the coronavirus, the handling of the pandemic and even his support for the still president of the United States, Donald Trump.

“I’m not afraid of having my accounts canceled because we know who handles them. Yes, they will continue to see publications of this type ”, he told the Mexican press at the Mexico City Airport.

In this place, he also highlighted the care that his loved ones sick with COVID-19 have had. According to Christmas, their relatives have been cured with guava teas and aspirin; while those who died were from alternative ailments.

Despite the fact that his Twitter account was suspended, He took advantage of his Instagram to continue spreading his ideas.

“THE LIE IS NOT CENSORED, ONLY THE TRUTH IS CENSORED AND SHOULD NOT BE CELEBRATED! Censorship comes strong and against all those who do not obey or try to think for themselves, those who today are happy about the reduction of rights and freedoms of some of us, tomorrow they will cry for the same reasons and perhaps suffer worse way. What is approaching for the world is a hecatomb against humanity, a tyrannical and cruel dictatorship through technology and digitization ”, wrote the actress in her social network.

He accompanied his long message with a video of his stay at the airport, where he was seen without a mask and in the company of his Chihuahua dog.

