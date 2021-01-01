You’re going to want this huge Xiaomi mat for only 6 euros

Xiaomi It is probably the company with the most varied product ecosystem on the market. They have all kinds of gadgets and accessories, and also with a good finish, good performance and a good price. Now the company has brought all of that together into one pc pad which is insultingly cheap.

We talk about the Xiaomi Super Large Double Material Mouse Pad, the new PC mat that Xiaomi has put on sale on the last day of the year. This huge mouse pad has dimensions of 80 x 40 cm, an extra-large size which usually requires paying at least triple the price to get something similar in Spain.

Xiaomi Super Large Double Material Mouse Pad: only 6 euros

With its enormous size of 80 cm in length, we can put the PC keyboard and mouse on top, with more than enough space to play or work. We also have space to place the laptop and use the mouse on it.

The mat is made of polyurethane (PU) imitating leather, and it is waterproof and stain resistant. The underside is made of robe wood, which has been dried, shredded and compressed to have a smooth, fixed finish that fits perfectly on the tabletop. He thickness is 2mm. Being so thin, easier to roll up in the included carry bag.

The mat is available in two colors: dark black and light gray. Its price is only 49 yuan, about 6 euros to change. Xiaomi has not announced a launch date, but it is expected that it will be available throughout the month of January.

An equivalent mat on Amazon can cost us 15 or 20 euros.

Xiaomi GaN Charger Type-C 55W

Xiaomi has also separately released the 55W charger that they include (or not) with the Xiaomi Mi 11. The new Xiaomi mobile with Snapdragon 888 does not include a charger in the box itself, but Xiaomi allows you to buy it for free. In this way, users decide whether or not they need the charger, although the logic is that practically everyone buys it because it is a very good charger, and above all it is free if you buy the mobile.

The charger uses gallium nitride (GaN), and is capable of charging the mobile from 0 to 100% in just 45 minutes. The load powers at which it can operate are 5 V and 3 A (15 W), 9 V and 3 A (27 W), 11 V and 5 A (55 W), and 20 V and 2.5 A (50 W ). It is valid for both mobile phones and laptops.

Its price is 99 yuan, about 12.5 euros to change. It is already for sale in China. Soon, when Xiaomi launches the Mi 11 in Spain, it is expected that they will launch an equivalent version that can be used directly with the European plugs without resorting to an adapter.

