YouTube achieves compatibility with 8K videos in its version for Google TV

Next year we are going to hear a lot about 8K. The Olympic Games and the arrival of new consoles has caused this technology to suddenly become relevant and that many users consider taking the leap. It is true that with 4K we have more than enough to enjoy the content that comes through DTT, fiber, satellite and apps, but the market is the market and if the wheel of innovation does not move, some companies get into trouble.

And Google does not, but always embracing the latest trends is something that usually does too much in advance, and that’s why has decided to put a candle in honor of 8K on its main video content platform: YouTube. And it is that after widespread consumption of programs and pieces with 4K quality, those of Mountain View have thought that it would be a good time to take the next step, which must necessarily pass through our Smart TVs, which are the only ones right now compatible with those resolutions.

YouTube updates on Android TV

Although the application itself talks about Android TV, in reality we should refer to Google TV, which is what the OS for televisions has been called for a couple of months, when the Americans showed their new audiovisual strategy around the revamped Chromecast. Even so, this 8K support is beginning to reach a “small group of devices” that they will be able to offer content with this quality.

The version of YouTube that already allows you to view these videos in 8K is 2.12.08 and you need, at a minimum, a compilation of the OS compatible with Android 10 to play with these frame sizes (8,192 x 4,320). Obviously, for the rest of us mortals who still move between FullHD and 4K these new functions do not affect us but you have to take them into account because, yes or yes, we will all go through it sooner or later.

Keep in mind that being able to watch video with 8K resolution is not only a quality and compatibility problem of our Smart TV, but also of the internet connection that is necessary to keep the minimum bitrate stable, And we all know the problems that usually occur in a house so that the Wi-Fi is up to par with so many devices connected at the same time. As always, cable connectivity will come to save us, although not all of us have the router near the place where that brand new 8K TV that we just bought is installed. So it’s time for us to get ready.