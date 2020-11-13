YouTube cancels its annual roundup and blames 2020

YouTube has decided not to produce its now traditional “YouTube Rewind” this year, an annual summary that it has been producing since 2010 and which serves as a tribute to all the creators who have uploaded their videos to the platform, and which allows identifying trends and important moments happened on YouTube during the last 12 months, as well as knowing the most viewed videos, the most searched, the ones that have received the most “I like you”, etc.

YouTube says that 2020 has been a bad year to make a video summary

As YouTube has officially communicated through its Twitter account, “2020 is a different year” and things cannot continue as usual, that is why they will not carry out this kind of “Celebration”. Neither will they create the summary video nor will they enable the classic website in which the most important audiovisual trends of the year were detailed.

Clearly, the decision makes little sense, since precisely the fact that 2020 has been such an unfortunate year gives YouTube the opportunity to create a summary video extolling good practices in the video social network, which have also been many, despite the circumstances.

In fact, YouTube itself in its statement states: “We know that many of the good things that have happened in 2020 have been created by you. You have found ways to cheer people up and make them laugh. You have found a way to improve a very hard year ».

So, one wonders …why not put all that into a video “YouTube Rewind” that summarizes all the good of 2020? It seems like a missed opportunity. Or possibly what YouTube wants is to prevent the “YouTube Rewind” campaign from turning against it for another year.

Over the last few years, the choice of trends and the creation of the summary video has been highly criticized by the community of creators. In fact, even in 2018 it became the most “dislike” video of all time on YouTube. It even received criticism – light, but critical – publicly from the company’s CEO, Susan Wojcicki.

Given the possibility that this year the attempt to show “Everything good” could turn against them Again if the selection was not too successful, YouTube has decided to cancel “YouTube Rewind” blaming “how bad it has been 2020”. Will this tradition return in 2021? We will see…

.