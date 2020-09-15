ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

By Brian Adam
YouTube competes with TikTok and Instagram: 'Shorts' videos launched

After Instagram Reels, the new Instagram service arrived in Italy in August to compete directly with TikTok, the new platform that enters the world of short videos is YouTube with its “Shorts”, 15 second video shot with your smartphone and editable directly through the official app.

This new service will be launched in the next few days, but only in India: given the amount of users in that market, making a first beta of Shorts available to the public means immediately understanding how successful a similar idea can be. Competition is indeed a lot, including Instagram, TikTok, Triller and many other platforms that offer the same feature, therefore in Europe or in the United States it might make little sense to launch it as the earnings could be quite low.

Forecasts aside, YouTube Shorts introduces the ability to click on a section dedicated to short videos in the YouTube app to view them one at a time, swiping up to switch from one content to another. The beta it will start from Android devices and then arrive later on iOS; other countries besides India will receive the feature in the near future, after a first limited test phase.

Meanwhile, Oracle is now close to the acquisition of TikTok: after the latest comments from the Chinese government regarding the sale of the ByteDance social network, the company that owns Java seems to have beaten Microsoft in the race to purchase TikTok, becoming the trusted technology partner in the United States. The outright sale is not yet official, but according to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times the two sides are very close to the final agreement.

