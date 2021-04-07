YouTube is the most popular social platform in the US.

- Advertisement -

A published report by the Pew Research Center has indicated that YouTube is the most popular social platform in the United States. To find this result, the research center conducted a telephone survey of 1,502 American adults on February 8, 2021.

Indeed, research revealed that for the past two years YouTube has remained at the top as the most used app among Americans. In fact, it registers exponential growth in this period. The platform has gone from 73% (2019) to 81% (2021). A fairly significant percentage in the midst of so much legal trouble and pointing out by the 2.0 community.

Reddit also increased its share of the online market

Like YouTube, Reddit also grew in popularity. In 2019, it occupied 11% of the market, now it has 18% more share. For the research center, the rise “represents a broader trend that extends beyond the last two years in which the rapid adoption of most of these sites and applications seen in the last decade has slowed down.”

Recall that at the beginning of the year, Reddit became very popular and became for a few days one of the most downloaded applications on the application store. This thanks to the controversial GameStop fever. Possibly this frenzy further fueled his popularity.

Facebook remains in the same place as one of the most popular platforms

While Facebook ranks with YouTube on the leaderboard, it hasn’t increased its market share since 2019. In fact, it still occupies 69 percent of the online landscape.

On the other hand, Instagram occupies 40%, Pinterest 31%, WhatsApp 23%… and TikTok 21% in adults over 30 years of age.

Now, when we talk about young adults, the results vary a bit. Platform like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok has more reach. But, YouTube remains the dominant platform. As shown in the picture above.

