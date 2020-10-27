Youtube Is Updated On Ios And Android With New Gestures,

They are news that one day comes to applications and that many wonder if they have any use, although As the days, weeks, months and years go by, it is impossible to live without them. Or are you not one of those who on YouTube use that vertical slide towards the bottom of the screen to minimize the video and continue exploring new things to see?

These small movements on the screen are increasingly effective ways to control the activity of an application and, in the case that concerns us today with YouTube, those of Google have seen fit to introduce new gestures that are going to be essential. Basically because they touch one of the functions that you activate the most once you want to see a certain content in full screen.

Swipe up and down

Since today, YouTube has begun to introduce in its applications for mobile devices, with iOS and Android, two new gestures that will allow you to see a video in full screen or not. With the first one, the swipe up, you will be able to see that content occupying most of the entire smartphone while if you do it the other way around, you will be able to minimize it.

New YouTube gestures. Google

It must be remembered that, until now, the only way to do something similar was by clicking on the icon that was seen in the lower right part of the video, which was still a nuisance in certain situations in which the application did not respond as should. Or the screen of our smartphone, which you never know. Now, as you can see from the screenshots that you have just above, two slight swipes of the finger are enough to alternate between full screen and normal view. In addition, a new screen rotation control arrives, much larger, clearer and easier to activate.

But the changes do not end there. YouTube has continued to delve into the chapters of each video and, now, in those in which the creator has generated them, They will appear with a thumbnail next to the minute it starts and the name they have given it. Thus, it is much easier to find that part that we missed, or to see something that has gone viral among its subscribers. By the way, there are also reminders to go to bed, to impose a time from which to go to sleep until the next day.

Finally, there is also a small variation in the place occupied by the autoplay switch, the one that allows us to activate it to tell the app to continue playing content automatically. If you want to search for it from now on, you will have it in view at the top of the video you have selected, within the normal screen. As always happens with these updates, they will arrive throughout the next few days to all OS and territories.