YouTube launches a section that reminds you how beautiful it is to be Premium

Google has not stopped for a couple of days and the truth is that they do not stop giving us bad news. The last one, the one that we tell you about the change in the rules of free storage that until now have allowed us to use practically without limit and that will force us to look for other alternatives. YouTube, for the moment, seems to be saved from burning and will remain free for those who do not want to enjoy a premium subscription… although you never know.

The most popular video service in the world seems determined to assert the benefits of paying a fee every month and, therefore, has launched a curious section within its app for iOS and Android that reminds us of all the privileges that we have to be users with an active plan. It is a kind of elegy to the service that tries to put us black on white (or white on black if we have the dark mode activated) the consumption figures that we make of the service.

How much do you use YouTube?

This new section of the application comes to tell us how much time we invest in consuming its contents since the last billing period started. Thus, you can see how many hours of video you have seen, without advertising, as well as how long we have been listening to those same videos with the smartphone screen turned off. Remember that one of the advantages of this YouTube Premium is that it is possible to leave what we are watching in the background and with the mobile at rest while we only listen. Something that is very interesting for podcast-style programs in which the image is not so relevant.

New YouTube section.

In addition to those two data, YouTube also reminds us of the hours of YouTube Music we have listened to, either with flat rate themes or uploads to your cloud. Finally, it also looks at the videos that we have downloaded to the device to see them without having to be connected to the internet. Are not you enough advantages? Well, at the bottom, they will remind us of their original videos (the famous Originals), those productions of the Mountain View that have already announced that they will not continue to extend over time. And to test a button: “Cobra Kai”, which was a YouTube original, has ended up on Netflix. So … To access this menu, you have to click on the avatar of your Google account and click on that new function that you can see above and that indicates “Your Premium benefits”.