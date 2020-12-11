Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksYoutube

YouTube launches ‘HDR’ quality for live broadcasts

By Brian Adam
0
0
Youtube Oficinas.jpg
Youtube Oficinas.jpg

Must Read

Apps

YouTube launches ‘HDR’ quality for live broadcasts

Brian Adam - 0
All the videos that have been uploaded to YouTube since 2016 have HDR quality (acronym in English for “High-Dynamic Range” or “High Dynamic Range.”...
Read more
Game Reviews

Doom Eternal for Nintendo Switch: the review of the Bethesda shooter

Brian Adam - 0
After having enjoyed considerable success on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Doom Eternal now also debuts on the Nintendo Switch. How are you...
Read more
Tech News

Farewell to Arecibo, the most important radio telescope in history

Brian Adam - 0
The loss of the second largest radio telescope in the world will no doubt be heavy in the years to come, let's find out...
Read more
Mobile

If you have this Apple charger, you will not be able to use it with the MagSafe Duo

Brian Adam - 0
The MagSafe Duo charger hasn't come out yet and is already making headlines in recent days. As you know, It is a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

All the videos that have been uploaded to YouTube since 2016 have HDR quality (acronym in English for “High-Dynamic Range” or “High Dynamic Range.” It is a technology that improves the image quality of the videos already seen in 4K , 3D or 360-degree video Well, from now on, live broadcasts via YouTube will also have support for HDR technology.

HDR technology enables improved image quality, shadows, colors and brightness in live broadcasts on YouTube

From now on, content creators with an encoder compatible with HDR technology will be able to broadcast live and improve the image and sound quality of their productions on YouTube. On the viewer’s side, to play them with this technology, you will have to have an HDR smart TV, a next-generation Android mobile, or any other HDR-compatible streaming device. For example, Google’s Chromecast is a device that converts conventional televisions into a Smart TV and is compatible with HDR technology.

In the event that the user does not have a device that supports HDR, the content will be transmitted in a conventional way with SDR technology, which stands for “Standard Dynamic Range”, which in Spanish translates as “Standard Dynamic Range”.

Image in SDR and HDR
Left: picture with SDR / Right: picture with HDR

To allow the transmission of live videos with HDR technology, YouTube has been working with the non-linear video editing software called “DaVinci Resolve”, created by the company “Blackmagic Design” with the aim that the loading of these contents is just as simple as with videos in SDR format. In addition, it has equipped YouTube Spaces facilities in Los Angeles and New York (United States) with the necessary equipment for the production of videos in HDR format.

According to YouTube, expanding the use of HDR to live broadcasts will allow advertisers to migrate from conventional television to streaming videos, where content will be displayed with greater contrast on the screen, with more precise, detailed images and shadows and vibrant colors .

Currently there are already content on YouTube created with HDR technology and that have been uploaded by some YouTubers such as “MysteryGuitarMan”, “Jacob + Katie Schwarz” or “Abandon Visuals” … Here you can see a video with “High-Dynamic Range technology »:

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Doom Eternal for Nintendo Switch: the review of the Bethesda shooter

Brian Adam - 0
After having enjoyed considerable success on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Doom Eternal now also debuts on the Nintendo Switch. How are you...
Read more
Tech News

Farewell to Arecibo, the most important radio telescope in history

Brian Adam - 0
The loss of the second largest radio telescope in the world will no doubt be heavy in the years to come, let's find out...
Read more
Mobile

If you have this Apple charger, you will not be able to use it with the MagSafe Duo

Brian Adam - 0
The MagSafe Duo charger hasn't come out yet and is already making headlines in recent days. As you know, It is a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©