YouTube launches ‘HDR’ quality for live broadcasts

All the videos that have been uploaded to YouTube since 2016 have HDR quality (acronym in English for “High-Dynamic Range” or “High Dynamic Range.” It is a technology that improves the image quality of the videos already seen in 4K , 3D or 360-degree video Well, from now on, live broadcasts via YouTube will also have support for HDR technology.

HDR technology enables improved image quality, shadows, colors and brightness in live broadcasts on YouTube

From now on, content creators with an encoder compatible with HDR technology will be able to broadcast live and improve the image and sound quality of their productions on YouTube. On the viewer’s side, to play them with this technology, you will have to have an HDR smart TV, a next-generation Android mobile, or any other HDR-compatible streaming device. For example, Google’s Chromecast is a device that converts conventional televisions into a Smart TV and is compatible with HDR technology.

In the event that the user does not have a device that supports HDR, the content will be transmitted in a conventional way with SDR technology, which stands for “Standard Dynamic Range”, which in Spanish translates as “Standard Dynamic Range”.

To allow the transmission of live videos with HDR technology, YouTube has been working with the non-linear video editing software called “DaVinci Resolve”, created by the company “Blackmagic Design” with the aim that the loading of these contents is just as simple as with videos in SDR format. In addition, it has equipped YouTube Spaces facilities in Los Angeles and New York (United States) with the necessary equipment for the production of videos in HDR format.

According to YouTube, expanding the use of HDR to live broadcasts will allow advertisers to migrate from conventional television to streaming videos, where content will be displayed with greater contrast on the screen, with more precise, detailed images and shadows and vibrant colors .

Currently there are already content on YouTube created with HDR technology and that have been uploaded by some YouTubers such as “MysteryGuitarMan”, “Jacob + Katie Schwarz” or “Abandon Visuals” … Here you can see a video with “High-Dynamic Range technology »:

