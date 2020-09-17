YouTube launches ‘Shorts’, its own version of TikTok and that’s how it works

YouTube joins the creation of short videos in the style of TikTok and launches its own platform called “Shorts”. Find out what it looks like and how easy it will be to use.

TikTok has managed to make short videos a trend that other social networks want to join; First it was Instagram with the launch of ‘Reels’ and this time it is YouTube’s turn that has just announced its ‘Shorts’ service. Read on to find out all about this new tool.

YouTube continues to renew itself to stay ahead and releases Shorts; its own alternative to TikTok in which you can upload videos of 15 seconds or less directly from your cell phone, in addition to adding effects and your favorite music.

How does YouTube Shorts work?

The option of short videos of Shorts will be enabled within a section of the same YouTube platform. This tool is being tested first in India this week and will gradually expand to more countries in the coming months according to its official blog. So we hope that it will reach all Android and iOS users in Mexico very soon.

“Shorts is a new short-form video experience for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their cell phones,” explained Youtube.

Like TikTok and Reels, here you will also have the possibility to record short videos vertically and then add special effects and music.

Now that you know how easy this new tool will be to use, are you ready to become a YouTube Shorts star?