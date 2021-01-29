ReviewsApps ReviewsTech NewsGaming

YouTube like Twitch: tool to create clips from gaming videos

By Brian Adam
0
0
YouTube like Twitch: tool to create clips from gaming videos
Youtube Like Twitch: Tool To Create Clips From Gaming Videos

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

YouTube like Twitch: tool to create clips from gaming videos

The ability to cut parts of streams on Twitch to save them as a clip is highly appreciated by users, who use this feature especially in the case of particularly funny or iconic moments. In light of its reputation for functionality, too YouTube finally decided to make it available for his videos.

The announcement came from the company itself and, in particular, from the director of the Gaming & Commerce division Ryan Wyatt via Twitter. Its operation will be very simple: both on Android devices and PC (iOS smartphones will receive the feature soon) it will be possible to select the scissors icon in the supported channels and select a fragment of the video from the duration ranging from 5 to 60 seconds, both in the case of actual videos and streams transmitted on the platform. These clips, then, will also be shareable on other sites.

There is talk of “supported channels” as, at least initially, YouTube will make this tool available only for some selected partners and exclusively of the Gaming section. The managers, therefore, will collect the necessary feedback and will issue updates to the feature, and then eventually make it available to all other channels.

Some exclusions already confirmed will concern videos for children, live premieres and streams lasting more than eight hours or without DVR. If the original video is then removed or made private, the clips will also be deleted. Finally, clips longer than 30 seconds may contain advertisements.

Another feature YouTube is working on concerns Shopping directly within the published videos. Finally, remember that YouTube PWA is also available in Italy and allows you to access the platform as if it were an application.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Serie A TV rights, the envelopes open: Amazon pulls out, DAZN ahead on Sky

Brian Adam - 0
Contrary to what was previously assumed, Amazon has pulled out of the race for TV rights for Serie A. This was confirmed by...
Read more
Apple

The “Application Transparency” feature will arrive in spring

Brian Adam - 0
The function App tracking transparency in iOS 14, which will tell users when and how apps follow them, will go live in "early spring,"...
Read more
Tech News

Get the text from any video or audio easily with Autosubtitle

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most interesting processes that technology has allowed for computers is the conversion of formats. It is about taking...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©