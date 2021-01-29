Youtube Like Twitch: Tool To Create Clips From Gaming Videos

- Advertisement -

The ability to cut parts of streams on Twitch to save them as a clip is highly appreciated by users, who use this feature especially in the case of particularly funny or iconic moments. In light of its reputation for functionality, too YouTube finally decided to make it available for his videos.

The announcement came from the company itself and, in particular, from the director of the Gaming & Commerce division Ryan Wyatt via Twitter. Its operation will be very simple: both on Android devices and PC (iOS smartphones will receive the feature soon) it will be possible to select the scissors icon in the supported channels and select a fragment of the video from the duration ranging from 5 to 60 seconds, both in the case of actual videos and streams transmitted on the platform. These clips, then, will also be shareable on other sites.

There is talk of “supported channels” as, at least initially, YouTube will make this tool available only for some selected partners and exclusively of the Gaming section. The managers, therefore, will collect the necessary feedback and will issue updates to the feature, and then eventually make it available to all other channels.

Some exclusions already confirmed will concern videos for children, live premieres and streams lasting more than eight hours or without DVR. If the original video is then removed or made private, the clips will also be deleted. Finally, clips longer than 30 seconds may contain advertisements.

Another feature YouTube is working on concerns Shopping directly within the published videos. Finally, remember that YouTube PWA is also available in Italy and allows you to access the platform as if it were an application.