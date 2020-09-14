YouTube makes its competition to TikTok with Shorts official: videos of up to 15 seconds in vertical format

After a first rumor where we learned about the possible bet of the company, YouTube has confirmed that it has its alternative to TikTok ready. It’s called YouTube Shorts, it is made up of fast consumption videos of up to 15 seconds, the playback format will be vertical and the service is now ready for creators.

There is so much talk about TikTok that it is not surprising that the short video application is not only controversial, but also popular. And because of that popularity the rest of the platforms are committed to offering their own alternative. For example, there is Instagram with Reels, a bet that has been running for a few weeks. And YouTube plans to compete with its own service, Shorts. In principle, it is not too different from TikTok itself, it is clear that Google wants to bring creators to its portal.

YouTube Shorts, currently in testing

The new way to create videos on YouTube is now official, as Google has published on the platform’s blog. As confirmed, Shorts is already within the reach of some creators so that they can test the new recording and playback format. At the moment it is not open to the general public, but it is all a matter of time: surely YouTube Shorts ends up reaching the majority of users.

Since many content creators are switching to TikTok on YouTube, they have decided to compete with it by offering new creation and discovery tools. YouTube Shorts is not yet openly available, but some creators have accessed the new options. Basically Shorts offers a camera with segment recording: holding down registers a shot; being able to complete the video by putting together the different scenes. Once YouTube Shorts are made, it will allow you to put music on it (surely from well-known groups and artists, as in TikTok), assign visibility and that’s it: creators will complete their channel with lighter content and without it disappearing, the opposite of what happens with Stories (copied from Snapchat).

The YouTube Shorts will gradually reach the most important channels. The application has started to implement a row on the cover only for this content (Short stories and videos). And the user can move through the videos by scrolling the screen vertically, as with TikTok. YouTube confirms that it will suggest similar videos while scrolling and not just subscriptions, like the app it draws on.

More information | Youtube