YouTube makes the choice of the quality level of the videos more user-friendly

Whether we like it or not, the terminology referring to video quality such as 4K, 1080p or 720p, among others, are concepts that many users fail to understand, so YouTube has chosen to simplify video quality controls on devices mobile, seeking to be more friendly for all users.

In this regard, it will no longer refer to input resolutions, except for those who delve into the advanced options. Users will now be able to choose the options of Auto, High Quality Image (more data consumption), Data saving (less data consumption) and Advanced.



From now on it will be easier for more people to understand

The only one that remains in the new video quality control options is the option Car, dedicated to automatically changing the quality of video playback based on the bandwidth used.

As we say, it will be those who go to the advanced options who will be able to specifically indicate the video quality they want to use for playing the videos.

The bad, as they point out from Android Police, is that users will not be able to select 4K video quality as the default resolution for all videos, perhaps because it is not yet common for videos to be at 4K, so it will be necessary to set this level of quality specifically on each video that is want to see at this quality level.

The new simplified YouTube video quality settings are already reaching both Android users and iOS users. Android users can use the update from Google Play, or install the latest version manually by obtaining the APK directly from an Android application repository, such as APKMirror.

As we say, it is about making the options more friendly for all users, understanding that YouTube is one of the most popular platforms for viewing videos on the Internet, so those who want to directly select the level of quality, should enter advanced options for it.

In this way, any user will know to a greater extent what they choose without having knowledge related to the world of video, where the usual terminology did not make them understand the level of quality, and data consumption, that they were choosing.

As is foreseeable, it will be a matter of the new configuration options reaching all mobile device users over the next few days.