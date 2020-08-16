YouTube Music comes in the form of an app to Android TV but yes, it is almost a clone of the original application

Having a smart TV, what we have all called Smart TV, allows us to access a world of possibilities thanks to apps. Tools that just like on mobile phones, allow access to a large number of options.

Video streaming platforms, audio on demand, games, browsers … almost everything we can think of. With alternatives such as Tizen, webOS, Roku, My Home Screen, Patchwall OS, Android TV is, however, the one that offers the most possibilities since it is backed by the Google Play Store and many of its apps are compatible and make the leap to Android TV. This is the case of YouTube Music, the application to use our device as audio equipment that now reaches Android TVs.

A television or music system

IF on Android TV we could already access via app to YouTube in the classic version or YouTube Kids for the smallest of the house, Now comes the musical version with YouTube Music. You can now download it by going to the Google Play Store directly from your TV. Of course, in the search in the application store, YouTube Music appears quite hidden, well advanced the list.

Therefore, in order to access all the YouTube music content, it is no longer necessary to dive in the application to access the “Music” section. Just install the new YouTube Music “app”.

With this new version of YouTube we have access to an interface very similar to that of the application that we all know, not to say traced. As a direct access through a new icon in the application carousel, it offers access to basic functions such as a search engine to find the content we want to listen to along with sections such as access to subscriptions, video games, library … .

This mix of options, more than an application developed only for music, make YouTube Music rather and as we said before, a direct access to avoid having to enter YouTube, since we are facing almost the same options and functions.

You can try to download it from Google Play Store on your TV, if you don’t have enough storage spaceIn which case, perhaps the classic YouTube version is more than enough.s