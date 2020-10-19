Tech GiantsAppleLatest newsTech NewsMobileSocial NetworksYoutube

YouTube Music comes to Apple Watch with a native and functional application

By Brian Adam
YouTube Music comes to Apple Watch with a native and functional application
We are in the month of October which is, according to Google, the one indicated on the calendar to definitively close its previous music application, a Play Music with two newscasts left. So if you intend to continue with your subscription to the Mountain View streaming service, remember that the correct application to continue listening to everything is YouTube Music.

The great advantage that this service offers that it wants to compete against Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, etc. is that, while we subscribe to have access to those more than 20 million songs, We can see any YouTube video without advertising and also enjoy the original content produced by Google itself, which, it must be said, is less and less.

Now on your wrist with the Apple Watch

So Google, as a sign of its commitment to this YouTube Music, has gone one step further to be present on as many different platforms as possible, such as iOS, Android and, now, watchOS. So is, the Apple smartwatch receives the complete application, without clipping and with the possibility of using it independently even if you don’t have the iPhone nearby.

YouTube Music app on Apple Watch. Google

This last function is really designed for Apple Watch models that have 4G / LTE connectivity and that give us the opportunity to leave the phone at home while we exercise in the field. You just have to pair some Airpods (or any other wireless headset) to the watch, select the application and dive through albums or playlists to hit play. All these operations can be carried out by this new app that will be installed automatically if you have the version for smartphones already downloaded.

YouTube Music on Apple Watch. Youtube

If YouTube Music is one of your reference applications in your day to day, you can always add a build to your watch face, for a quick shortcut and that shortens the times when accessing the songs. So operational is this new application that, in case of having a smart speaker nearby, or any bluetooth model, it is possible to transfer the music to continue listening to it at home, when we return from exercising.

This version of YouTube Music for Apple Watch only works on Series 3 models that were released in 2017 or later, and that have at least version 6 of watchOS installed. It is important to remember that to use the service it will be necessary to have a subscription to YouTube Premium or Premium Music, which you will not need if you are going to play only songs from your personal library. The one that Google lets us keep stored in its cloud.

 

