YouTube Music imitates Spotify and sends a “music summary of the year”

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
YouTube Music is already emailing users subscribed to the service a summary called «Your 2020 music journey«, Where statistical data are provided such as the number of hours that music has been played on the platform during 2020, which artist has been the most listened to, and so on.

YouTube Music is working on a statistical report to surprise its subscribers, with data so that they know how 2020 has been in music for them

In the musical journey of the year that YouTube Music brings to its users, the first thing that is displayed is the name of the artist they have listened to the most. Then it shows the most listened song and the favorite playlist. Later you access the category called «My 2020 Year in Review» where the playlist with the most outstanding songs of 2020 is reflected, which can be listened to by pressing the button «Listen Now».

More statistics are then displayed, such as the list of the most listened to artists and the time that has been dedicated to each of those hits. Also, a top of the most listened to songs and a fifth statistic reflects the number of total hours in which music has been listened to on YouTube Music and which month of the year the service has been used the most.

YouTube Music statistics music hours artists

Finally, it shows the category “Your essential albums”, where it is possible to reproduce the list of the most important albums of the year for each user.

This musical summary mimics the one that Spotify, YouTube Music’s rival streaming platform, it also provides its users and that has become a classic already every December, although it provides less information overall. Also Apple Music provides similar statistics.

If you want to receive your summary on Spotify, which is the most complete service of all, do not miss the following video:

