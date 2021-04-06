YouTube Music now allows you to play random music when you ‘cast’ on a speaker

- Advertisement -

One of the advantages of this wireless world in which we have had to live is that we can send any type of content to another device without leaving the site. Through the mobile screen it is possible to play music on a bluetooth speaker, or watch a program stored on the smartphone on TV. The problem is that apps like YouTube Music, despite their relevance within Google’s global strategy, came from the factory with some quite unjustifiable absences, such as the presence of a shuffle button (random playback) to be the intelligence of the platform (or chance) the one that gives us the songs at will. Something that when it comes to a playlist, or a radio on a specific type of music, is to be appreciated. Corrects the problem … half The fact is that YouTube, until now, has not allowed users to use that random playback when we have the mobile paired to bluetooth speakers, Google Home, etc. so we had to settle for the order that we give it (topic by topic adding them to the queue) or leaving things as they are organized as standard within the album, the playlist or whatever. As you can see in the screenshots just above, on the left you can see how that playback appears right now through a device such as a Nest Hub, where there is no trace of random playback functions in sight, or repetition of all the themes or just one since to access them you have to touch at the bottom, where the following are piled up. However, on the right you have another arrangement of those same controls with a much more logical distribution where that shuffle appears next to the pauses or the buttons to go to the previous and subsequent tracks. YouTube Music is conducting A / B tests among users to see which one is left with, in future updates, definitive access to that random mode, so if you access the app you could run into one of the two that you have higher. Another thing is the musical reproduction without being connected to an external bluetooth device where our smartphone already offers these functions in a place that, although hidden, they are available without problems.