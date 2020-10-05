YouTube Music now lets you browse the charts around the world

If you like to discover which are the most popular songs and artists from a specific country, now you can do it from Youtube music thanks to its latest update. Google’s music streaming service copies one of Spotify’s features: explore the charts by country.

Now we can consult the most popular music videos, popular artists and trends for each country easily from the YouTube Music app, all from the revamped To explore.

So you can see the charts of each country on YouTube Music

If we click on the tab To explore now we find the new section of Hits. By default it will show us the video clips, artists and trends of our country, but ** by clicking on its drop-down we can change the country **.

Youtube music shows us for each country the 100 most popular video clips, the four artists of the moment, and the 20 trends or 20 hits of the moment. On Spotify the hit list is 50 songs.

Thanks to this novelty, if we don’t like the most popular music in our country, we can look for a country more akin to our musical tastes, or move to a country to listen to their music. It also allows us to consult the general list of successes of all the world as in previous versions.

Youtube music Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Music and audio

Via | XDA-Developers