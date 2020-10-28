Tech NewsApps

YouTube Music now shows the content you liked on YouTube in a new section

By Brian Adam
At some point, you may have seen an app called YouTube Music on your phone or in the corresponding app store. A parallel app to YouTube that we all know and that it is designed to enjoy the music that we can find on YouTube in the purest Spotify style.

In fact, with the closure of Google Play Music, YouTube Music has become its heir, seeing how it houses the content that we previously enjoyed in the first. And now, the music version of YouTube is back in the news by gaining a new feature that allows you to better identify the content that we liked in Youtube.

Controlling what we like

Youtube Music On Android YouTube Music on Android

Now, in YouTube Music we will see how, depending on our usage habits, the section “Content you like” grows with all those music videos that we have marked with a “like” in Youtube.

This configuration appears predefined without us having to do anything to activate it and it is being implemented in a way that it can be used both if we access it from the web version and in the YouTube Music applications for iOS and Android.

Youtube Music On Ios YouTube Music on iOS

In order to get to the section “Content you like” we must click on the icon “Library” located in the lower right area, then in “Playlists” and there we will find a titled “Content you like” in which we will see everything that as such we have marked on YouTube.

Youtube music

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Download it at: App Store
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Music and videos

Via | 9to5Google

