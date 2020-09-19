YouTube Music, the lyrics of the songs also arrive in the web version

The music streaming service YouTube Music starting from the update of 6 May 2020 has started showing static lyrics in the app for iOS and Android, or the lyrics of the songs listened to at a certain time; Now this feature will also arrive in the web version also available for everyone on PC.

According to what reported by 9to5Google, which also highlighted the differences in the timing of updates between the mobile version and the browser version, after almost eight months from the debut on iPhone and Android smartphones finally now the lyrics will also be available on the YouTube Music web all over the world.

The feature works the same way: once you have started a song, the site will show you on the right the next songs in the playlist generated automatically by the system and also a text category. The downside is that in some cases the words of the song will not be available: if you are looking for a cover, often YouTube Music will not make the text available despite it being present in other videos of the original song. In short, although it is considered by many users to be the ideal alternative to manually searching for lyrics on Google, it does not always work perfectly.

in the meantime Google is also working on Chrome: in the beta version number 87.0.4266.0 an interesting update to the tab grouping feature appeared, which will allow in the future to automate this process if more pages of the same domain are open.