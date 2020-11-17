YouTube Music will allow sharing music in Instagram Stories

Google is working on a feature that will allow users of YouTube Music, YouTube’s music streaming platform, which replaces the recently closed Google Play Music; share music content on both Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

At the moment, being able to share content from YouTube Music to Instagram and Snapchat Stories is not possible. Although the buttons for both processes already appear in YouTube Music, pressing them will cause the music application to crash. However, when Google makes them visible, it leaves a clear message: it is working on it and in the near future they will be able to be used.

When available to use, the user should initially have Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube Music installed on their Android mobile device. The process is quite simple, you just have to locate the video clip in YouTube Music that you want to share, play it and in the upper right corner of the content press the three vertical points. From the long list of options that will appear, just click on “Share” to see the different destinations to send the clip to.

Among the options that will appear as the destination to which the clip can be sent, there will be not only the compatible platforms that you have already installed on your mobile such as mail, messaging apps, Instagram Direct, Twitter, cloud storage, for bluetooth… there will also be Instagram Stories and Snapchat Stories. It is only a matter of the user selecting where they want to send them so that their contacts can see the video clip.

Although the icon to share in stories or in direct messaging is the same as that of the social network, the options differ by the name they include. “Stories” must be selected for this new feature. Sharing the clip in Stories will bring up the song playback along with the album photo, artist name, and a custom vertical background.

