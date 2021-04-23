YouTube now allows changing the channel name without affecting the Google account

- Advertisement -

YouTube is making an interesting change in response to one of the most popular requests from creators.

A new dynamic that will make it easier for them to make changes to the profile of their channels without being reflected in their Google accounts. Yes, changes that will only apply to YouTube.

YouTube makes it easy to change channel name and profile picture

So far, when you want to edit the name or change the profile photo of your YouTube channel, you are reminded that it is linked to your Google account. That is, the changes will be applied both to your channel and to all Google services.

So if you change the name on your YouTube channel, it will also be reflected in Gmail, Google Photos, Meet, etc. A system that is not practical and that requires you to have exclusive accounts for YouTube. Unless your channel is connected to a brand account, which allows you to use a different name than the one registered in the Google account.

However, this dynamic will remain in history, since it now allows updating the YouTube channel profile without affecting the Google account. So the changes will only be reflected on your YouTube profile. If you want to keep your real name to send emails from Gmail and have a fancy name for your channel, you can do it, since they will work as independent profiles.

This new system will be implemented for all users. However, if your channel has the verification badge there is a detail that you must take into account before changing its name. As the Google team mentions, with name changes the verification badge is lost.

In that case, you will have to go through the process of requesting the verification mark again by following the steps outlined by YouTube. On the other hand, the changes you make to your channel will not affect the custom URL.