YouTube Premium: tricks to take advantage of the payment platform

Google has launched a new platform related to its YouTube ecosystem, paid, and that came to compete mainly with other video and music streaming platforms: YouTube premium. What is YouTube Premium? YouTube Premium is a subscription-based service that adds several features to the basic YouTube experience. Unlike Spotify or Apple Music, it is not a dedicated music streaming platform, rather it is a multifaceted offering that has a number of small benefits to enhance your experience, including ad-free YouTube streaming and access to Google’s Spotify streaming service. And that is just the beginning. As you know, Premium is the name that replaced the YouTube Red that North Americans invented years ago to describe the payment accounts that did not want to see ads before, during and after each video and that, in addition, enjoyed exclusive access to the original productions of the platform. What do you get with YouTube Premium? YouTube originals Ad-free viewing YouTube Music Premium Mobile background playback Offline viewing Tips to get the most out of the platform We have set out to reveal a few tips and tricks for YouTube Premium. You may already be using them, you may save them for when you upgrade to this subscription. Either way, YouTube’s music service offers a great way to listen to (and watch) tons of songs and videos. Move your playlists from Spotify to YouTube Music If you have just arrived at YouTube Music Premium you can move your songs and lists from previous services, such as Spotify. Following these steps: Access the TuneMyMusic service Select the service from which you will import the playlists Login to Spotify and choose the lists you are going to import Login to your Google account associated with YouTube Premium and accept the TuneMyMusic platform it will help you move all your music to YouTube Premium. Connect your smart devices to YouTube Premium If you have an Amazon Echo with Alexa or Google Home and you want it to be able to play YouTube Premium music directly and just by asking. With the screen off One of the most negative points of YouTube on the mobile, especially if we are listening to music, is having to keep the screen active. That makes it difficult for us to do other things, like read emails, send messages or access any page while playing a video, but with YouTube Premium it is possible. Downloading videos Another interesting option if we are subscribed is to download the videos. In this way we can see them offline on the mobile device. Just look for the ‘Download’ icon under the video player. Then when you’re ready to find your downloads, tap the Library tab in the main menu at the bottom of the screen and find the ‘Downloads’ section. Launch radio The application, which is available for iOS and Android, allows you to meet and listen to similar artists from one of your idols. To do this, you have to activate the “Start radio” option that appears in each song or in the artist searches.