YouTube PWA available in Italy: you can install the app on Windows 10

The more attentive among you will surely know that unfortunately there is no native YouTube application for Windows (on the Microsoft Store it is only for Xbox). However, now finally Google has decided to “run for cover”.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and ChromeUnboxed, YouTube has finally decided to launch its own PWA (Progressive Web App) official. For the uninitiated, the latter “behaves” in some ways like a common Web page, while maintaining its nature as a native application. To make it as simple as possible: these apps run directly within the browser, but the user can access them through a special icon on the desktop. Furthermore, PWAs can be uninstalled directly from the operating system settings like a common program.

It is also not to be excluded that Google adds functionality to the YouTube PWA. For example, it is rumored right now that the Mountain View giant could implement some features that allow you to watch videos offline. Sundar Pichai’s company is urging developers to make their PWAs accessible, at least at a basic level, even without an Internet connection. Indeed, it would seem that Google intends not to make those PWAs that do not have the basic functionalities related to offline mode installable.

In short, the launch of the YouTube PWA it may turn out to be more interesting than expected. In any case, you should know that Progressive Web Apps are installed simply by visiting, from the desktop using Google Chrome, a website that has this possibility and pressing the “+” icon at the top right. Not everyone sees the latter at the moment on YouTube, so only some manage to install the relative PWA.

We were able to use it safely, so we can confirm that it is already available in Italy too. In any case, to understand what we mean, you should have no problem accessing the Everyeye PWA as well, by taking a look at the right side of the URL bar of this page.