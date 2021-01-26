ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

YouTube removed 500,000 COVID-19 fake news videos in one year

By Brian Adam
0
0
YouTube removed 500,000 COVID-19 fake news videos in one year
Youtube Removed 500,000 Covid 19 Fake News Videos In One Year

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

YouTube removed 500,000 COVID-19 fake news videos in one year

The fight against disinformation by YouTube has been active for some time and on several fronts: at the beginning of January a hot topic was the series of fake news on the US elections, but for almost a year the big problem is the vast number of videos they contain false information on COVID-19, of which 500,000 have been removed.

This data was released by Susan Wojcicki herself, CEO of the Google-owned video service, in the last few hours. Last October, the platform updated its policies specifically to combat the spread of news and false information about coronavirus vaccinations, announcing the mass removal of videos that “contradict the consensus of experts”, ergo local health authorities, the World Health Organization or other important personalities of the scientific community.

Among the most widespread claims by deniers and other people who do not trust the news spread by mainstream media channels such as newspapers, newscasts or institutional sites, there are, for example, the theory that the vaccine contains microchips or very small 5G modems, or that for which following its administration one would become infertile.

Wojcicki wrote in the official statement: “It is a priority to continue updating our approach to accountability so that people find high-quality information when they log into our platform. We always work to find the right balance between openness and responsibility while respecting the guidelines established by governments around the world “.

On that occasion, it also reflected on theeffect of the pandemic on the platform, which is the 25% increase in watch time globally during the first quarter of 2020. In addition, the number of channels that joined the YouTube Partner Program doubled from the previous year, showing that more and more content creators are they are bonding to service to make it their job.

Speaking of disinformation and important bans, YouTube has extended Donald Trump’s ban for another week in recent days.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

They sell the phone numbers of 500 million Facebook users

Brian Adam - 0
Apparently the phone numbers of more than 500 million Facebook users, have been accessible -and for sale- on the Internet. A developer has...
Read more
Tech News

This Week in History: January 25-31

Brian Adam - 0
January 25, 1949: the first Emmy Awards are presented in the United States One of the most famous awards in the United States...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first phone with a low power OLED screen

Brian Adam - 0
Via Samsung Until now we thought that we knew all the specifications of the new Samsung flagship, but we do not. The...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©