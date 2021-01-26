Youtube Removed 500,000 Covid 19 Fake News Videos In One Year

- Advertisement -

The fight against disinformation by YouTube has been active for some time and on several fronts: at the beginning of January a hot topic was the series of fake news on the US elections, but for almost a year the big problem is the vast number of videos they contain false information on COVID-19, of which 500,000 have been removed.

This data was released by Susan Wojcicki herself, CEO of the Google-owned video service, in the last few hours. Last October, the platform updated its policies specifically to combat the spread of news and false information about coronavirus vaccinations, announcing the mass removal of videos that “contradict the consensus of experts”, ergo local health authorities, the World Health Organization or other important personalities of the scientific community.

Among the most widespread claims by deniers and other people who do not trust the news spread by mainstream media channels such as newspapers, newscasts or institutional sites, there are, for example, the theory that the vaccine contains microchips or very small 5G modems, or that for which following its administration one would become infertile.

Wojcicki wrote in the official statement: “It is a priority to continue updating our approach to accountability so that people find high-quality information when they log into our platform. We always work to find the right balance between openness and responsibility while respecting the guidelines established by governments around the world “.

On that occasion, it also reflected on theeffect of the pandemic on the platform, which is the 25% increase in watch time globally during the first quarter of 2020. In addition, the number of channels that joined the YouTube Partner Program doubled from the previous year, showing that more and more content creators are they are bonding to service to make it their job.

Speaking of disinformation and important bans, YouTube has extended Donald Trump’s ban for another week in recent days.