YouTube renews its player: chapters, new gestures, suggestions and more news

Google is slowly renewing the application of Youtube for mobile devices. If a few days ago we saw how the behavior of the process bar changed in Android now we see more changes.

Youtube announces today the six novelties that we will start to see on our phones in the next few days. The player renews with new features and a small organization of some of its elements.

Chapters of a video

A few months ago, YouTube for Android started testing chapter playback to jump directly to a specific section of a video. Now that feature comes to everyone in an improved version. This feature premieres a New view that allows us to see a complete list of all chapters included in the video you are watching. To do this we just have to touch on the player and click on the title of the current chapter. It will show us the complete list to jump to another chapter.

Direct access to subtitles

YouTube makes it easy to turn captions on or off for a video. Now the option of Subtitle it is located directly between the main options of the player, just to the right side of the option to ‘Cast’. So we no longer have to enter the options menu first.

Autoplay also launches new site

The option to enable or disable the Autoplay it is no longer found below the comments section. Now it is also in the playback options, in the same upper action bar where the subtitles are now.

New gesture for full screen

In the renewed player we can now go to the mode of fullscreen Just ** swipe up ** and down to exit.

Toggle between elapsed time and remaining time

Now if we prefer to see how much time is left for the video to end instead of the time elapsed in a video, now just by touching the time stamp we can toggle the information.

New suggestion to rotate the mobile

If we hold the mobile in the wrong orientation when watching a video in full screen ** a suggestion will recommend rotating the mobile ** to enjoy the best reproduction.

