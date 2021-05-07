youtube rolls out tiktok rival shorts in the us

This week, YouTube is making the new YouTube Shorts section, which includes short videos of less than a minute, available to everyone in the US. With that, the battle with competitor TikTok is now really starting.

YouTube Shorts in competitor for TikTok , the largest platform for short smartphone videos. US users can now shoot vertical videos of up to 60 seconds using the Shorts camera feature in the YouTube app. The camera function includes filters and an option to add subtitles.

YouTube Shorts was first rolled out in India last year , where TikTok has been banned. The video service plans to roll out the feature in other countries later this year. It is not yet known when this will happen in the Netherlands.

New button in the app

YouTube gives Shorts its own button in the main navigation at the bottom of the mobile app. As a result, the Explore tab, which provides access to the most popular videos in the Trending section, moves to the top of the app.

Hashtag

Posting YouTube Shorts is already possible for users in other countries via a detour: by uploading vertical videos with the hashtag #Shorts in the title or description. Dutch users can also already see Shorts in a special row on the front page of the YouTube app. YouTube recently said that Shorts videos are already reaching 6.5 billion views daily.

YouTube has benefited greatly from the corona crisis recently: the number of viewers and advertising revenues increased significantly . Ad revenue was up 49 percent in the quarter compared to the same period in 2020.