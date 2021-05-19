YouTube sensation Charlie Bit My Finger – Again goes offline

Long one of the most watched YouTube videos of all time, Charlie Bit My Finger – Again. Here we see two brothers sitting on a chair, with the baby biting his bigger brother on the finger, to which that brother has a rather indignant reaction. A reaction that works enormously on the laughing muscles, partly due to the ultra-British accent of the boy. We have to describe the spectacle like this, because the video is on DutchCowboys at the time of writing, but will go offline on 23 May 2021.

NFT

That is not our fault, but the video itself. It will be removed from YouTube because it will be auctioned as NFT. Lately we have been given in the NFT hiding , but as a refresher: a NFT is a non-fungible token that is unique. You cannot copy it. An NFT represents a value and all those NFTs together form the key to a work of art, or as in this case: a movie.

It means the end of an era that this video will go offline. He has been viewed a total of more than 881 million times (although all reports will probably give him plenty of extra views before May 23). It is ultimately one of the most famous internet films of all time, which is partly because it is so old: two years after the start of YouTube, this video appeared online. That was in 2007.