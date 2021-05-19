YouTube sensation Charlie Bit My Finger – Again goes offline

Long one of the most watched YouTube videos of all time, Charlie Bit My Finger – Again. Here we see two brothers sitting on a chair, with the baby biting his bigger brother on the finger, to which that brother has a rather indignant reaction. A reaction that works enormously on the laughing muscles, partly due to the ultra-British accent of the boy. We have to describe the spectacle like this, because the video is on DutchCowboys at the time of writing, but will go offline on 23 May 2021.
NFT
That is not our fault, but the video itself. It will be removed from YouTube because it will be auctioned as NFT. Lately we have been given in the NFT hiding , but as a refresher: a NFT is a non-fungible token that is unique. You cannot copy it. An NFT represents a value and all those NFTs together form the key to a work of art, or as in this case: a movie.
It means the end of an era that this video will go offline. He has been viewed a total of more than 881 million times (although all reports will probably give him plenty of extra views before May 23). It is ultimately one of the most famous internet films of all time, which is partly because it is so old: two years after the start of YouTube, this video appeared online. That was in 2007.
If you really can’t live without Charlie Bit My Finger- Again, don’t worry: so far we have seen with almost all NFTs that the final content appears online again, such as the artwork of Grimes or the music of artists. selling songs as NFTs. In the case of this YouTube video, you don’t even have to wait for the auction: this much-watched video has already been copied so much that it remains available online. Only the original upload will disappear.
Sounds like a bad deal to the winner of the NFT , but that’s not entirely true. He gets the chance to make his own version of the video, together with Harry and Charlie, who are of course a bit bigger now. Harry is seventeen years old and Charlie is fifteen, so that will probably be a very strange parody.
It is not surprising that the maker of the video has decided to make it available as NFT: earlier this year a digital collage by Beeple went under the hammer for 58 million dollars and a video of Nyan Cat was auctioned for 485,000 euros. We have to wait until, for example, the content of Grumpy Cat or the dancing Peanut-Butter-Jellytime banana (for younger people: the Hyves banana) also go under the hammer.