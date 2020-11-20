YouTube will offer official information on the covid-19 vaccine

After declaration of covid-19 as a pandemic Last March, YouTube began adding information panels to both videos and searches about the coronavirus, to provide users with information from proven sources to combat false news on the subject.

YouTube adds a descriptive panel with links to official organizations so that users are informed about the development of the covid-19 vaccine

Now the company will update these information panels also including information on the progress made in search of a vaccine, so that users also have official information in this regard.

The panels will include official data and relevant information provided by organizations such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which is part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others. The information will be provided that these organizations consider adequate with respect to the development and advances that companies like Pfizer or Moderna they are succeeding in the fight to get a vaccine against the coronavirus.

For now, these additional information panels on the progress around the covid-19 vaccine will begin to be seen in searches carried out by users in the United States, although the company has ensured that they will also be shown in other countries in the next days, to complete a worldwide coverage.

Any user who searches for, for example, “Pfizer Vaccine” will receive information from verified agencies. YouTube wants fight fake news like this that may arise about the development of vaccines, as well as hoaxes and conspiracy theories. In fact, the platform a few weeks ago already banned any denial content about the power of the vaccine, threatening its immediate withdrawal. Monetization of any content related to covid-19 on the platform was also prevented.

