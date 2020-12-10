YouTube will remind you to stay calm when commenting on the videos

One of the big problems on the internet is that many users hide behind the anonymity provided by social networks to skip to the bullfighting the most minimal standards of education, promoting conversations that are not healthy. They are usually known as haters or trolls, and they are a serious problem.

Now many companies have realized this, and that the most civilized users, those who are not afraid to write and comment with their own name, end up leaving fed up with those rude, so they want to remedy. As? Well, for now inviting us to think twice before publishing what we are writing and that does not sound good at all.

YouTube takes action

It is obvious that the Google video platform is nowhere near the toxic levels that we can breathe in Twitter conversations, for example, but Yes, in the comments you can find risque threads (of aggressiveness) which is what they want to tackle right now. Thus, the Americans have just published on their official blog a whole series of principles and measures that they want to put in place to maintain a “more inclusive” environment.

YouTube ‘respect’ alert. Youtube

As early as last June, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stated that “we are looking at how our policies and products work for everyone, and specifically for the black community, and we are working to close the gaps. Today, I want to share an update on that progress. While the work we share today builds on this effort, We believe these changes will benefit the entire YouTube community“.

Now, those words will be translated into the complete elimination of all racist comments or that suppose a clear attack against the integrity of the people. For that reason, they’re going to test “a new filter in YouTube Studio for potentially inappropriate comments and hurtful that will be automatically retained for review, so that creators don’t have to read them if they don’t want to. “In addition, they will take advantage of optimizing” comment moderation tools to make this process even easier for creators. ”

But the most important measure is the one that appeals to the common sense of who is commenting. That is why the platform, “to foster respectful conversations,” is launching “a new feature that will warn users when your comment may be offensive to others, giving them the option to reflect before posting. “That will be the first step, so if you don’t heed those warnings, then …