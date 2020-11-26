Tech News

YouTube will use artificial intelligence to divide its videos into chapters

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We do not know very well what the YouTube fixation is due to but it is strange to see how much effort you are dedicating to a function that allows you to subdivide a video into small portions to access them in a (supposedly) faster way. Something like allowing us to go directly to a specific place in the video where the youtuber is already talking about something else.

And if we say that we do not know very well it is because that function already exists, which is manual and the creators must add in the description through a few simple time codes so why look for an automatic way to do it? The fact is that those of Mountain View must have seen that this implementation of the chapters is not going at the rate they would like, or that the enormous history of the platform needs a little help and they have decided to do it themselves. How? Well, with artificial intelligence (AI), how are these automatic things done?

Automatic chapters in videos

Thus, from YouTube they have decided to start the test of a new tool that will allow the automatic division into chapters of a video extensive thanks to the use of AI and machine learning, which will be able to see within the content at what point there is some kind of separation, banner, header, etc. to make a cut there.

YouTube video with chapters.

Obviously, one thing is for the AI ​​to be able to see these divisions within the videos, and another thing to give them a name according to what is told there, but at least we will have a piece divided into different chapters with which, according to theory from YouTube, we will not have to swallow the most boring parts and go directly to those that we really like.

Essentially, artificial intelligence will search for overlapping on-screen text indicators or separators that are very evident to make the cut there and mark a new chapter. As we say, it remains to be seen that it is really accurate and offers the user a tool with which to exclusively enjoy what they like. Of course, if you are a content creator on YouTube and you already divide your publications into chapters, then don’t worry because that AI will respect what you have decided, taking your work as a reference to mark those different parts.

At the moment this feature is being tested within a very small circle of videos and, depending on the result it produces, we can thus expect it to reach the rest of us in a generalized way within a few months. Anyway, do you prefer to watch videos with chapters or do you follow the lifelong method of moving on to a more fun part if we are getting bored?

