YouTube without Rewind 2020! Check out the worst Rewind ever on the platform

2020 was a difficult year, so much so that Youtube decided not to do the annual compilation called Rewind. Through a statement on Twitter, the video streaming platform explained that 2020 was “a different year.”

The Rewind of Youtube They are compilations about the most popular on the platform. Content generators, artists and users who have become famous through YouTube are the protagonists of these videos that often generate criticism from Internet users.

About Rewind 2020, Youtube noted that 2020 was “Full of challenges and lessons, and it is up to us to act differently. That is why this year we have decided not to launch an edition of Rewind “.

About Rewind this year. pic.twitter.com/7ZnQy2U2NH – YouTube in Spanish (@YouTubeEspanol) November 12, 2020

This whole situation made us remember the worst Rewind in history. This is the 2018 edition. The video has 18 million ‘dislikes’ because it is a product “disconnected” from what has happened on the platform in that year. Logan Paul, Shane Dawson and PewDiePie were the big absentees.

PS5 | New games

PlayStation has released a new preview of the games for PS5This way, the community will have a clearer idea of ​​what to expect with AAA titles. We already anticipate that the new Great tourism and the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn they are in the relationship.

Too bad those responsible for PS5 They did not specify the months, so we will have to use backward compatibility until these projects are ready for their official launch.