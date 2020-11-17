YouTubeDLD, the easiest way to download YouTube videos

On YouTube we can find videos that we did not think existed or even that we had never seen. Many people see this material as true relics that deserve to be stored on their computers, in order to prevent them from being eliminated later. This is one of the many circumstances in which users look for ways to download YouTube videos and there are many services to achieve this. However, the one that we will present to you below offers the fastest download method you will find.

This is YouTubeDLD, a service to download videos from the platform where you will not have to copy the link and paste it on another site to achieve it.

Download YouTube videos without copying links

There are dozens of services that offer video downloads from YouTube and although they are very reliable, they all work exactly the same. That is, in whatever service you use you will have to open the web page, go to the YouTube video, copy the link and paste it in the download service bar. So, it seems that these services have nothing further to offer to improve the user experience, although YouTubeDLD comes to show that this is not the case.

In this sense, this service offers a different download mechanism, which stands out for completely streamlining the process of downloading YouTube videos.

To download a video using YouTubeDLD we will only have to complete a single step and that is to add DLD to the video link.

In this way, it will be enough to visit the video you want to obtain and add the letters DLD to the word YouTube so that it will redirect us to the download page where we can choose the resolution of the video or if we want to obtain the audio.

In this way, you can download YouTube videos very quickly by just adding 3 letters to the link and without copying links.

To visit your page, follow this link.

