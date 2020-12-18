Tech NewsWeb tools

YSendit, a website to send files with no size limit

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 18 16 16 19.jpg
2020 12 18 16 16 19.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

YSendit, a website to send files with no size limit

Brian Adam - 0
It is very common to have the need to share a file over the internet with another person. This is something...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft is designing its own ARM processors for its servers and Surfaces according to Bloomberg

Brian Adam - 0
Watch out, Intel. First it was Apple the one that said goodbye to these processors and announced months ago the transition to...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is launched in Peru: look at its features and price

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro it was officially launched in our country. What does this cell phone have? The device of the...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp sends a strange message to everyone: know what it is about

Brian Adam - 0
Has it come to you? Not sure whether to accept? WhatsApp is already in the version 2.20.207.70, the same one that not...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

It is very common to have the need to share a file over the internet with another person. This is something that we carry out in matters of study, work, entertainment, in general, sending files is something everyday. It is so everyday that we have dozens of solutions to carry out this task. However, we will present one that will allow you to transfer files without size limits.

Its name is YSendit and it is a web service where with just a couple of steps you can easily send files over the internet.

Send files in 2 steps? Try YSendit

The services for sending files over the internet are usually extremely easy to use. The truth is they do not require too much work, it is always about uploading the file and then sharing a link with the recipient (s). However, we can always run into the main limitation of these solutions: size limits. These types of services generally offer a size limit for the files we send and can fall short if what we need to transfer are large files.

For this reason, YSendit is an excellent solution, allowing the transfer of files over the internet without any size limitation. In that sense, no matter how heavy the file you want to share is, YSendit will send it without problems.

For sending files, the service offers a couple of modalities: a conventional one generating a download link and the other via email. In the first mode you will only have to drag the file to the indicated box and activate the load. A few seconds will elapse before the download link will be generated that you will have to share.

The method that uses email is similar, with the difference that you will have to enter your email address and that of the recipient. Upon completion, the link will be sent directly to the other person’s mailbox. It should also be noted that the service allows you to define how long the file will remain available, which represents a great security measure.

YSendit is a file transfer service that is worth having on our bookmarks, considering the great advantage of having no weight limit.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Microsoft is designing its own ARM processors for its servers and Surfaces according to Bloomberg

Brian Adam - 0
Watch out, Intel. First it was Apple the one that said goodbye to these processors and announced months ago the transition to...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is launched in Peru: look at its features and price

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro it was officially launched in our country. What does this cell phone have? The device of the...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp sends a strange message to everyone: know what it is about

Brian Adam - 0
Has it come to you? Not sure whether to accept? WhatsApp is already in the version 2.20.207.70, the same one that not...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©