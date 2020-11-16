YTScript, the shortcut that will allow you to download YouTube videos on iOS

The shortcuts in iOS are a really powerful tool that allows us to program almost anything on the computer. Its function is to facilitate the execution of processes on the device that do not merit our intervention. For example, we can have shortcuts to deactivate the mobile network and activate the WiFi at the same time when we get home. The depth to which these shortcuts can go is really impressive and therefore, we will present one that allows you to download YouTube videos on iOS.

This is YTScript, a shortcut created by the user Net00 from RoutineHub that will allow you to easily download videos on your mobile.

Download YouTube Videos on iOS Without Apps

To download YouTube videos, we generally use a third-party page or application, however, on iOS we can do it without installing anything. This is thanks to the incorporation of shortcuts in iOS 12 that has become a highly explored area by developers who have been in charge of creating excellent alternatives. YTScript is an example of this, enabling us to download videos in different resolutions and we even have the possibility of downloading only the audio.

The process to incorporate this shortcut to your iOS device is very simple and to begin you will have to activate the installation of unreliable shortcuts. To achieve this, you just have to go to the Shortcuts menu and enable the option identified as “Allow unreliable shortcuts”.

Then, follow this link to proceed with the installation on your device and you will immediately see the YTScript entry in your shortcuts section. Now everything will be a matter of visiting the YouTube video you want to download and touching the “Share” option. Then, touch the option “More” in this menu and you will see “YTScript”, select it to start the shortcut.

This will start the sequence of the shortcut code to execute and at the end you will see the different download options for the video or its audio. Shortcuts are a true marvel built into iOS and YTScript is a sample of what can be achieved through them.

