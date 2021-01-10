Zac Efron’s year in Australia with his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares

- Advertisement -

Zac Efron spent a year full of changeswell decided change continent and live in Australia. This in turn caused the actor will start a relationship with Vanessa Valladares, a model native to this country.

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship is stable because the couple was captured this Friday in Sydney, where they met another couple for dinner together. They were both caught in light outfits (since it’s summer) and they both wore masks.

It was in early September last year that the actor was caught with a mysterious woman, whom the newspaper Daily Mail identified as Vanessa. The two were seen at The Farm restaurant in Byron Bay, Australia, holding hands.

The relationship progressed comfortably for both of them and a month later, the model threw a surprise birthday party for the actor inside the patio of his house with several friends. One of the attendees was radio host Kyle Sandilands, who, without revealing names, told his audience that the party was full of familiar faces..

“I’m not going to go through every person that was there, but there were rock stars, movie stars, television stars. A very cool group of people for Byron, ”he declared.

In addition to this, Sandilands said that he saw the couple very in love and described them as a beautiful couple, who do everything together.

His story seems like something out of a modern fairy tale, because according to People magazine, The actor met the 25-year-old while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

Additionally, a source revealed to Australian magazine Who that the couple were introduced in June by Vanessa’s boss and that the two hit it off quickly. Valladares was never intimidated by Efron.

“Zac met Ness in the early summer. They started dating in July and recently went on a ski trip together.. You can tell they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at home, ”the anonymous source commented.

For now, the High School Musical actor has been living in Australia for almost a year, but for some time there have been versions that perhaps he would make his permanent change. The same magazine reported that the also producer is in search of a new home.

“[Zac] He is renting a house a few minutes from the beach, but he has been looking for a house. It really looks like he plans to stay in Australia permanently”Explained another source.

But the New Zealand Herald explained that this change is not only based on his new relationship, but that he has long wanted a change of scenery.

Efron admitted his love for Australia since 2017, when a sequel to the “Baywatch” film was discussed, which featured Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

“I fell in love with Australia and the fans here, the people, the culture, the beach. And I feel like this is my bay, so I really love the idea of ​​maybe filming the sequel here, “he told the newspaper at the time.

For now, neither of them has commented on the relationship. Vanessa hasn’t posted anything to her Instagram account since July 2020, while Zac has made few posts on his account.

