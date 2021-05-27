Zen 5 will use a big.LITTLE structure combining Zen 4D cores

During the last few weeks Zen 4 has generated many headlines, but the first information about Zen 5 are generating greater expectations, not so much because of its potential performance or the advanced features it could bring, but because this architecture could represent AMD’s leap to a design big.LITTLE, that is, to a configuration with a high-performance core block and a high-efficiency one.

Those kinds of setups aren’t something new. As many of our readers will know, in the smartphone sector we have been seeing SoCs that have processors for a long time. with two and three core blocks, which act as specialized elements to carry out different workloads depending on the power they need. Thus, when the workloads are light, the high-efficiency cores come into operation, when they are demanding, the high-performance cores are activated, and when the maximum power is required, the more powerful core is activated, which, in the Snapdragon 888, uses the Cortex-X1 architecture.

Apple was the first to bring this structure to the world of personal computers with the SoC Apple M1, an ARM-based chip featuring a high-performance quad-core and high-efficiency quad-core configuration. According to the latest information we have seen, Intel will be next with the processors Alder Lake-S, which will combine high-performance Core cores based on the Golden Cove architecture, the successor to Willow Cove, used in Tiger Lake, and low-power Atom cores, based on the Gracemont architecture.

Both Apple and Intel will follow that approach in their future processors, that is, with the Apple M2 SoC and the Raptor Lake series in Intel’s case, but what will AMD do? We can almost assume that you won’t transition to a big.LITTLE design with Zen 4, but Everything seems to indicate that it will do so with its successor, Zen 5.

AMD will also adopt the big.LITTLE with Zen 5

With the industry bigs preparing the transition to these types of configurations with specialized core blocks, it was clear that It was only a matter of time until AMD began the jump to big.LITTLE, although we were not clear with which generation it could do it, or how it would be able to carry out that movement.

Unlike AMD, Intel has already developed the two architectures it needs to support processors with these types of configurations, the high-performance Core based on Golden Cove, and the high-efficiency Atom based on Gracemont. AMD needed an architecture to shape high-efficiency cores, and according to new information this could be Zen 4D.

Zen 4D will be used in Ryzen 8000 processors and APUs alongside Zen 5. Both architectures will be manufactured in process of 5nm, although it is rumored that they could make the jump to 3nm. They will use the AM5 LGA1718 socket and will be available, at the earliest, sometime in 2023, according to the most recent rumors. However, seeing the current situation in the semiconductor market, I think it is most likely that it will end up being delayed until 2024.

We do not yet have information on the possible core configurations that AMD could adopt, but most likely we will find up to 16 Zen 5 cores in a high-performance block, and between 8 and 16 high-efficiency Zen 4D cores. If this is confirmed, the top of the range within the Ryzen 8000 series would have 32 cores, divided into two blocks of 16 cores each.

Ryzen APUs based on Zen 5 and Zen 4D will have, on the other hand, a configuration of up to 8 Zen 5 cores and up to 4 Zen 4D cores, which leaves us a total of 12 cores on the CPU side. Your GPU could use RDNA 3 architecture and a new large L4 cache block, which would work as a kind of infinite cache to improve performance.