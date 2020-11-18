Zepp Z: the new smartwatch from Amazfit and Xiaomi that does not seem what it is

Xiaomi has a wide range of Smart Watches, including the Amazfit , manufactured by Huami , in which the company has a large stake. Recently, Amazfit renamed some of its products to Zepp , taking advantage of the pull that this range of high-end watches has in the United States, also putting that name to its app. Now, they have launched their most expensive watch to date, which also becomes one of the most advanced.

We are talking about the Zepp Z. This watch has all the good things about a classic design and finishes, but all the smart features that we could expect from a watch of this type. Thus, at first glance, it looks like a traditional watch, with its three buttons on the right, its leather strap and a titanium structure to make it lighter and more durable. Its weight is only 40 grams.

Battery lasts up to 30 days

However, inside we have the latest smart features. The battery, of 340 mAh lasts for 15 days with heavy daily use, with up to 30 days when in battery extension mode. The screen is AMOLED, and turns on when you turn your wrist. It has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, which yields 326 ppi thanks to its 1.39 inches, and reproduces 100% of the NTSC color spectrum, offering excellent color. The maximum brightness is 550 nits.

We also find sleep and blood oxygenation measurement with the sensor BioTracker 2 PPG. It also offers measurement of a multitude of variables thanks to the PAI Health system, which offers us a value based on the variables that it measures every day, such as pulse, activity and others. It also measures the level of stress throughout the day depending on activity, movement, pulse, and other factors.

Has built-in Alexa to use voice commands

The watch also features Alexa integrated, being able to use the voice assistant for voice commands and interactions. Thanks to this, we can control household devices, set timers, check the time, etc. It also has an offline mode that supports 58 Alexa voice commands, being able to use them even if we don’t have the watch connected to the mobile.

At the level of sports modes we find 12 different modes, including walking, running or swimming. The watch is ideal for sports, since in addition to allowing us to control the music we are playing, it is waterproof up to 50 meters. In total, we have 50 different customizable dials, in addition to being able to introduce other personalized ones to our liking. Unfortunately it doesn’t have NFC, but it does have Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, and GLONASS.

Its price is 349.90 euros, being much more expensive than other models that are equal in functionalities such as the recently launched GTS 2 and GTR 2. It will be on sale from November 20 throughout Europe.