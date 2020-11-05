ZeroT Cap: the smart cap that is capable of taking care of your hair at all times

It is evident that the technological revolution that we have had to live, and that makes everything it touches intelligent, he has decided to reach all those places and objects that until now seemed free of his influence. And the caps, surely, were one of those fashion accessories that we would least have imagined that could end up having a smart layer capable, in this case, of taking care of the health of our hair.

But it is like this. ZeroT Cap is a project that is available on Indiegogo, in the crowdfunding phase, and with the prospect of materializing since at this time it has reached 131% of collection with respect to the set goal of reaching just over 4,000 euros. If things continue like this, we will have smart caps all over the world that will worry about the growth of our hair and that we do not have it too greasy.

Two colors for two different effects

This cap uses technologies from low intensity lights to stimulate our hair and scalp in such a way that it encourages its growth and keeps it clean. Not in the sense of that shampoo that we apply when washing our head, but in that of the presence of fat, dandruff and other elements that make hair lose all its light if we do not keep them at bay.

To make our hair stronger, This ZeroT Cap uses a series of red LED lights that will penetrate between 2 and 3mm. on the scalp and that stimulate the hair follicles to enhance their blood flow, in such a way that much more abundant and thick hair is achieved. For its part, the blue lights (which all come out of the same LEDs) will be in charge of eliminating the porphyrins, which limits the proliferation of dandruff or acne.

To achieve these results that the manufacturer advertises it will be necessary to impose on us, for a good number of days, 20-minute sessions with the blanket on daily. This gadget allows you to configure if we want sessions with one of the two types of light or alternating between them to enjoy its advantages at the same time. In total, the cap includes 50 LED lights and to charge it we will need to plug it into a charger with a USB-C connector for two hours. So, we will achieve an autonomy that will give us 14 sessions of 20 minutes each. If you are interested, you can support the project right now, at a price of around 120 euros (119 right now) and with a delivery date for the month of April 2021.

