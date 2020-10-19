Latest newsTop Stories

Zip masks available for dining at Indian restaurants

By Brian Adam
Due to the ban on removing masks, people stopped coming to restaurants, Photo: Indian Media
Calcutta: Zip masks have been introduced in restaurants during the Corona epidemic in India, allowing consumers to eat comfortably without removing the masks.

While the corona virus has left the world economy in shambles, man is looking for new ways to resume normal life, with the help of which corona precautions can be taken and business activities can be continued.

During the Corona epidemic, the worries of restaurant owners increased. The ‘Dine Inn’ facility had to be virtually shut down and the home delivery service had to be borne separately only through online orders, despite the fact that food was delivered at home, the citizens lacked the atmosphere of a restaurant.

The solution to all these problems is that Sumo Shri Sangeeta, the owner of a Calcutta restaurant, has come up with a mask that has a zipper on the area of ​​the lips that the user can open and put a toothpick in, so that the mask does not have to be removed.

Sumo Shri Sangeeta said that these masks are made for the convenience of the people and are provided free of cost to everyone who comes to the restaurant. In this way, a large number of people are returning to the restaurant and my closure has resumed.

